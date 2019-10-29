Tony Osauzo, Benin

The consequences of the alleged siege on the Benin residence of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, appears to be unfolding, as the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Security, Mr. Andrew Momodu, was Sunday night arrested by policemen from Abuja over the incident.

Following the arrest, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu, spent over four hours at the Edo State Command headquarters waiting to secure the release of Momodu, who was to be whisked to Abuja yesterday.

Momodu was said to have been arrested at about 9pm on Sunday night following alleged petition that he was among those that stoned Oshiomhole’s residence.

Other suspects on the list to be picked up for questioning are Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters (Edo South), Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, head of Obaseki’s Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV), Mr. Murtari Osagie, Mr. Albert Obazee, Mr. Kelly Okungbowa and Augustine Edosomwan.

Deputy Governor reportedly vowed to sleep outside the police headquarters if Momodu was not released to him.

But after waiting for over four hours, the Abuja police team released Momodu to Shaibu the on ground that the deputy governor would make them available for questioning in Abuja on Wednesday.

Narrating his ordeal, Momodu who spoke to journalists after he was released, said he was harassed and locked up inside the cell, disclosing that he was arrested in a gestapo style while going home from his business premises along Airport road in Benin City.

“I left my church programme and went to my business place along Airport road. After taking stock of sales, I decided to go home. As I was going home, I saw some persons jumped down from Hilux van.

“They said they were policemen and I told them to calm down. I demanded for their identity card and they showed it to me. This was around 9am.

“One of them came behind me and kicked me. They said they would lift me up. There were other civilians inside the hilux. When I got inside their vehicle, they said they were taking me somewhere. I asked where, one of them said Police headquarters.

“When we got there, one of them said they should tie my hand and my leg. The other one said they should handcuff me. I told them I was not going to run away from their cell.”

“They brought out a detention order where I saw they wrote conspiracy and attempted murder. They made some calls and they were ordered that I should be detained. I was kept insidè the cell. My wife had to cry out before my people were able to trace me. They said I have recruited youths. They never showed me any petition.

“I asked them what was my offence? They said a petition can come in oral or written form. They said part of allegations raised against me was that I am a cultist. I told them I have never been a member of any secret cult. They said I am recruiting people with a view to initiating them into cultism. I told them it was not true. They said I am harassing people and attacking them in Benin and in Etsako.

“They never showed me any petition, they said what they asked me is part of the allegation raised against me. They said I possessed firearms.

“This morning, I got a call from one Kabuebue. He said I should find something for them that they are hungry. This evening, I received a call from him and he asked me where I was, I told him I was in my petrol station. It was not up to five minutes that police arrived. I am sure he was among the boys in the Hilux.

‎In his comment, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said Nigeria has a responsible and intellectual Inspector General of Police that is ready to change the face of the Nigerian Police.

“We discovered that some persons were up to something. We will investigate and get to the bottom of this. We were elected on the basis of protectihg lives and properties which is enshrined in the constituion. Not even an appointee can be arrested without our knowledge. We will follow up to know what the issues are.

“The Governor promised there must be law and order. We are on the same page with the police when it comes to protecting lives and ensuring law and order. It is our duty to be free. No one man can dictate our destiny. We are moving the destiny of Edo to the next level. Six of them have been invited. The names I am seeing there are not criminals. There is nothing to worry about”‎, he said.