Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya has said that no cow has died at the quarantine unit where Benue State government keeps impounded livestock.

Tambaya was reacting to a recent statement by a Miyetti Allah leader, Garus Gololo that more than 2,000 cows belonging to herders were impounded by Livestock Guards and that many of the cows are secretly being killed in the quarantine unit.

But Tambaya who debunked Gololo’s claim said at no time had any impounded cow or any other animal died or killed while being quarantined by the state government.

He said instead, pregnant cows that deliver while in quarantine were handed over to their owners with their calf whenever they meet the conditions for their release.

Tambaya stated further that the state government ensures that all impounded and quarantined animals are adequately fed and provided with good medical services whenever they are in custody.

The Governor’s aide who insisted that Gololo is being economical with the truth and raising false alarm wondered how a man who had not been to Benue for over two years know what happens at the quarantine unit of the state.

Tambaya who regretted the recent armed herdsmen attack on Tarhembe village of Mbawa in Guma local government area where three persons were allegedly killed and many others injured restated the resolve of the state government to continue to implement the state’s grazing law to the latter and to prosecute anyone who flouts the law no matter how highly placed he might be.

