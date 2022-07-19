From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, said it has commenced investigation into the case of one Mrs Cynthia Agho, who was alleged to have committed suicide in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

It was gathered that the woman was found dangling in a rope on her neck tied to the ceiling fan in her bedroom. It was further gathered that the incident happened at the Lucky Way area of Aduwawa, Benin City.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman, Emmanuel Umoru, has been arrested following allegation that he may have killed the wife and faked it as suicide. The Edo State Police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said it happened at No. 10, Omozese Street, off Street 2, off Lucky Way in the Aduwawa area of Benin City.

He said when the police visited the scene of the crime, they met a certain woman who was later identified by her husband, one Emmanual Umoru, as Mrs Cynthia Agho, 27, swinging in a rope tied to the ceiling fan inside her bedroom.

“A stool was found under the ceiling fan, the body was photographed, lowered down and evacuated to the police’s hospital morgue for autopsy. No written note was found at the scene,” Chidi further stated.

He said preliminary investigation had commenced to identify or find out whether it was a case of suspected suicide or murder.

“Rumour is flying that it is a case of suspected murder and that is why investigation has commenced to unravel the truth.

“The husband of the woman is in the police custody, undergoing investigation, at the Aduwawa police station, and would be transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigations.”