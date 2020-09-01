Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An alleged teenage cultist was shot dead by gunmen on Adindu Street in Aba North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The incident which happened close to the late victim’s residence, caused pandemonium as people scampered for safety.

The victim was alleged to be a member a one of the cult groups operating within Ama Ogbonna area and other parts of the city including popular Ngwa road where cult activities are increasing.

As a result, residents of Omuma and Ama Ogbonna are begging heads of various security agencies in the state to improve on security in the area. Mr. Gilbert Chukwu, one of the residents, lamented the activities of cultists which he noted had caused insecurity in the vicinity.