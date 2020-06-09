The Council of Zonal Coordinators on Tuesday petitioned the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Senate President over alleged tenure elongation of Danielson Bamidele Akpan.

NANS zonal coordinators in an open letter to the Senate President Gambo Abubaka, alleged that the tenure elongation amounted to abuse of the constitution.

The letter, issued in Abuja was signed by Zakari Hashim, Coordinator Zone “A”, ATBU BAUCHI, Etinyene Offongekpe Zone “B”, University of UYO, and Kappo Olawale Zone “D”, University Lagos.

In the petition, they claimed that the tenure of NANS President Bamidele and other executives had expired.

The coordinators said the election of principal officers to pilot the affairs of the organization was last held on June 9, 2018 at old the Old Parade Ground Abuja, adding that it was now two years since they were elected as against one year academic calendar.

“We are constrained to write you this very important open letter owing to pressure from our teaming members and concerned stakeholders over the abuse of the constitution.

“We are pretty sure you are not alien to the matter as it involves you as member/leader of Senate Arm of the incumbent leadership that is presume the longest serving regime in the history of our dear Association.

“For posterity sake, we are writing you again to remind you of the implications of this action which is fragrant abuse of NANS constitution provision on Tenure of Elected Executives and Senate.

“The tenure of elected executives is clearly stated in article 7 that the tenure of office of all elected officers shall be one academic calendar otherwise regarded one year.

“You will recall that this incumbent leadership was elected on June 9, 2018 at old Parade Ground Abuja and today the leadership has clocked two years in office with no plans to hand over.,” the coordinators said.

They called for the immediate release of Local Organizing Committee (LOC), to perfect all arrangements for a hitch-free election process at Abuja, the Senate approved venue.

They also called for the adoption of four strategic venues within Abuja for voting by each zone in fulfillment of social distance order by the Federal Government and announcement of proposed date with invitation letter for convention.

”On this premises, we call for the following actions immediately; Release of Local Organising Committee to perfect all arrangements for a hitch free process at Abuja the Senate approved venue.

“Adoption of four strategic venues within Abuja by each zone while old parade ground remain coalition center in fulfilment of social distance order of Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Announcement of proposed date with invitation letter for the convention. These we request with utmost respect and adherence to dictates of our constitution.

“Any refusal to consider these request, we shall be forced to invoke our Independent Rescue Action (IRA).

“This will empower the four zonal coordinators to within two weeks from today call for Senate meeting at Abuja and pass vote of no confidence on the entire incumbent leadership dissolve and elect new National crop of leaders for Nigerian Students,” they said. (NAN)