Kenyan government in a latest affidavit filed in defence of the suit filed by leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the country has asserted that there was no immigration record of Kanu’s departure from Kenya after his last arrival on May 12, 2021.

This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to Kanu and Kanunta Kanu, his brother.

“In the affidavit ‘drawn up and filed’ by Kenya Attorney General and deposed to in Nairobi, Kenya on February 10, Kenya government attached Kanu’s arrival and departure record from Kenya from July 17, 2019 to May 12, 2021 when he last entered Kenya.

“Paragraph 12 of the sffidavit stated that ‘it is evident from the schedule below that since July 17, 2019, the said Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu has visited and departed Kenya on several occasions’.

“Paragraph 13 of the affidavit states that ‘from the above travel history, it is evident that his last arrival date was May 12, 2021 and there is no evidence exhibited to prove that he thereafter left the country’.

“Paragraph 14 of the affidavit stated that ‘I am not privy to his (Kanu’s) arrest, detention or extradition’.

“It is pertinent to note that this affidavit, having been ‘drawn up and filed’ by Kenya attorney general is the clearest official confirmation yet from the government of Kenya that what happened to Kanu in Kenya amounts to crime, both in Nigeria, Kenya and under international law.

“With this latest development, Kanu’s ordeal in Kenya has turned a new corner where domestic and international criminal indictments will lie against the persons that directly or indirectly participated in this high crime. It has gone beyond extraordinary rendition,” the family said in the statement.