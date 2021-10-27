From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has received the attention of the international community following the issuance of “Urgent Appeals” by the United Nations to both the Nigerian and Kenyan governments, demanding immediate stoppage of any torture or violation of his rights.

The decision of the UN followed a petition by Kanu’s brother, Kanunta Kanu and his special counsel, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor.

In addition, the UN warned that it would take serious actions against the two countries should the allegations of torture and violation of fundamental human rights against Nnamdi Kanu are confirmed.

According to a statement by Kanunta, “Urgent Appeals” have already been transmitted to both countries since August 26, and acknowledgment received from the Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York on September 17.

The statement made by Aloy Ejimakor read in part: “In particular, the said Urgent Appeals state in part that the United Nations is “alarmed by the alleged torture and ill-treatment Mr. Kanu has been subjected to during his illegal custody in Kenya.

“If confirmed, these allegations would constitute prima facie violations of fundamental human rights, including the right not to be arbitrarily deprived of liberty, and the absolute and non-derogable prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment under the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights (ICCPR).

The allegations in the case of Mr. Kanu raise serious violations of international human rights law and may cause irreparable damage to his life or personal integrity, which we believe warrants prompt attention.

In this regard, we are considering to publicly express our concerns in this case in the near future, believing that the wider public should be informed about the implications of these allegations for the enjoyment and exercise of human rights in Kenya and Nigeria. Any public expression of concern in this regard, will indicate that we have been in contact with your Excellency’s Government to clarify the issue/s in question.

“While awaiting a reply, we urge that all necessary interim measures be taken to prevent any irreparable damage to the life or personal integrity of Mr. Kanu, halt the alleged violations and prevent their re-occurrence and in the event that the investigations support or suggest the allegations to be correct, to ensure the accountability of any person responsible of the alleged violations”.

Following the extraordinary rendition of my older brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I undertook a number of urgent steps within the realm of the international community, particularly in Britain and the United Nations.

