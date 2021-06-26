Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), has described the alleged attack on its barracks in Kaduna state by the Boko Haram terrorists as fake news.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made thjs known said there was no truth in the report which he said is being peddled by merchants of fake news.

Gabkwet in a statement urged the public to disregard the news as it is entirely false as residents of the base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat.

Gabkwet statement reads “Merchants of fake news are at it again. This time around, their focus is on the premier Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna, which they claimed came under terrorist attack in the early hours of today, 26 June 2021. Members of the public should please disregard the news as it is entirely false. There was nothing of such as the inhabitants of the entire Base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat whatsoever”.

