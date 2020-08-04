Fred Ezeh, Abuja

African Action Congress (AAC), said its attention has been drawn to activities and planned protest by an “outlawed” group that called itself Revolution Now, led by Omoleye Sowore, a long expelled member of the party.

The Party, thus demanded that Sowore, who was the party’s presidential aspirant at the 2019 presidential elections, be re-arrested and prosecuted for attempting to incite the public the second time after his botched attempt the last time to do same was nipped in the bud by Department of State Security (DSS).

The Party said it had notified all security agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant stakeholders of his expulsion and delisting from the party with other identified co-travelers across the country.

AAC National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the party was alarmed that the “Revolution Now” kingpin who was arrested, ducked, tried and released on bail have continued to undermine and broke all the bail conditions without any consequences.

Nzenwa recalled that Sowore was suspended by the party on 13th May, 2019, and later expelled by the National Convention of the party on 9th August, 2019.

“His suspension and expulsion from the party was upheld by the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice I. E. Ekwo in his landmark judgment delivered in Suit No. FCT/ABJ/CS/512/2019, between Dr. Leonard Nzenwa and Sowore Omoleye, Malcolm Fabiyi and INEC on 12th July 2019.

“The judgment also affirmed Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, as the authentic national chairman of AAC. His renewed gambit of parading himself as the party’s member and purported 2023 presidential aspirant on social media with intendment to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public has also been exposed by the party.”

AAC restated that it has nothing to do with Omoyele Sowore and had expelled others identified with him. “We are aware that any entanglement in whatever form will bring our great party to ridicule and disrepute.

“AAC is a registered, law-abiding political party that operates within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, promoting peace, unity, good governance and democratic change of leadership at all levels of governments through credible elections which is the beauty of constitutional governance.”