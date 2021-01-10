From Okwe Obi, Abuja

An Igbo socio-political organisation, Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and the Diaspora (CSEPNND), has petitioned the United Kingdom and Israel, through the Federal Government to repatriate the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to face the law over an alleged treasonable felony.

CSEPNND’s National President Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, in a petitioned dated January 8, 2021, released on Saturday, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that their decision was predicated on Kanu’s abuse of his citizenship which is capable of casting Nigeria in a bad light before the international community.

Chika described Kanu as a fugitive who escaped the law after being granted bail following his arrest and detention over treasonable felony and appealed to the United Kingdom and the Israel to cooperate with the Nigerian government to bring back Kanu to Nigeria to continue trial.

“We are constrained to write this open letter to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately write the Government of the United Kingdom, requesting the extradition of our fugitive son and founder of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria to continue his trial over alleged treasonable felony,” the petition read.