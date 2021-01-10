From Okwe Obi, Abuja
An Igbo socio-political organisation, Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and the Diaspora (CSEPNND), has petitioned the United Kingdom and Israel, through the Federal Government to repatriate the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to face the law over an alleged treasonable felony.
CSEPNND’s National President Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, in a petitioned dated January 8, 2021, released on Saturday, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that their decision was predicated on Kanu’s abuse of his citizenship which is capable of casting Nigeria in a bad light before the international community.
Chika described Kanu as a fugitive who escaped the law after being granted bail following his arrest and detention over treasonable felony and appealed to the United Kingdom and the Israel to cooperate with the Nigerian government to bring back Kanu to Nigeria to continue trial.
“We are constrained to write this open letter to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately write the Government of the United Kingdom, requesting the extradition of our fugitive son and founder of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria to continue his trial over alleged treasonable felony,” the petition read.
Perhaps , Prof. Madumere Chika and Mazi Anayo Uchemba with their
CSEPNND group are collectively possessed by the devil.
Of course, the devil is always the father of lies, perfidy and an insidious
prompter of evil actions.
The members of CSEPNND seem quite oblivious of the fact that our
rogue Fulani President,Muhammadu Buhari is an unabashed Igbophobe,
who loves to hate us Ndigbo with passion.
If not,the group couldn’t have taken the pain of petitioning the Igbophobe,
Mallam Buhari to have the Leader of our Millennials of IPOB,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu repatriated to Nigeria to face the law over an alleged treasonable
felony charge.
Which law oojare?
It seems as if, Prof. Madumere Chika is a specialist in his own field but
without a common denomination.
That our flag-bearing Millennials of IPOB go about marching in very
peaceful manners and unarmed, calling for the restoration of our
Sovereign Christian Republic of Biafra does not make them felons.
Our IPOB Youths are merely exercising the right guaranteed them by a
UN Charter on the right of Indigenous people all over the world to agitate
peacefully for their self-determination.
Come to think about that, Nigeria ceased to be a legal entity because
Lord Frederick Lugard’s Amalgamation of 1914 which created Nigeria as
a country was not a fait accompli .
It did expire on the 31st of December 2013, because Lord Lugard’s
Amalgamation had an MoU that after a 100 years, Nigerians could either
remain together or go their fucking separate ways.
We Noble Biafrans are Christians and thus,we don’t belong to a Nigeria
which is an OIC,C8 and C15 Member State and is currently being governed
by Sharia-jurisprudence.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!!