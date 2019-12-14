Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has taken over the prosecution of Omoyele Sowore in the charge of treasonable felony against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Dr. Umar Gwandu, made this know in a public statement on Wednesday, in Abuja. The move, according to the AGF, is to demonstrate government’s commitment to respect of the rule of law and fundamental rights of citizenry.

Sowore, the convener, #RevolutionNow Movement, was arrested, on Aug. 3, by the Department of State Service (DSS). He, alongside Olawale Bakare, is standing trial on alleged treasonable felony, money laundering, amongst other charges. They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail. However, they were rearrested, on Dec. 6, by the DSS, shortly after a court sitting and the development generated national and international reactions. Gwandu, in the statement, said: “Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the Federal Government is committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice. As part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent imbroglio related to Omoyele Sowore’s case and for speedy dispensation of justice, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has requested that the case file in respect of charge pending before the Federal High Court, Abuja, be forwarded to his office.” He said the request for the transfer of the case from the DSS to the AGF was contained in a letter dated Dec. 11, 2019, and addressed to the Director General of the Department of State Services, National Headquarters Abuja.

“The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who signed the letter refereed to a letter from the DSS office on Sept 9, 2019,” he said.