From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the service of the court’s November 5 order on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and four others.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had, on November 5, 2021, ordered the IGP, the AGF, Joseph Egbunike (DIG) and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, to immediately release Jude Osuhor and Happiness Chekube Edifie, who are being detained at the FICID, Abuja, since October 4.

The order of the court was occasioned by the complaint by Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), lawyer to Jude Osuhor and Happiness Efifie.

Okutepa, who sounded bitter, told the court that the IGP and other respondents in the fundamental rights enforcement suits by his clients had been served with the court’s November 5 order, but allegedly refused to obey it.

He said although the case was adjourned for hearing, the respondents refused to obey the court’s order and were also not in court.

“The order of this court was served on the respondents since November 5, but the IGP has refused to release them.

“We have applied for From 48. I don’t know why the IGP and DIG would turn themselves into Executive sabotage of court order.

“I want to apply for the court to order the IGP to come here and show cause why he should not be sent to prison for disobeying court order.”

Ruling, Justice Ekwo said he would rather give the respondents the opportunity to obey the court’s order and come to defend the case pending against them.

He then ordered the court’s Deputy Registrar, Litigation, to bring to the notice of the respondents the pendency of the suits and “the order of this court made on November 5.”

The judge then adjourned till December 8 for hearing.

