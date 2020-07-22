Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday reserved judgment for October 14, 2020, in an N8.1 billion suit brought against Lagos State government by Maj. General AbdulRauf Tijjani (rtd).

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the judgment date after parties adopted their written addresses and processes as their arguments in the matter.

Alhaji Tijjani had dragged the Lagos State government, National Judicial Council (NJC), the Federal High Court and other respondents to court challenging the alleged injustice perpetrated against him by officials of Lagos State and a serving judge of the Federal High Court.

The other respondents include, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Justice A. O. Faji of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, former Lagos State Attorney General, Abdulraheem Ade Ipaye, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Kasheem Adeniji, Lagos State government and Governor of Lagos State.

According to the plaintiff, he is specifically challenging the alleged sabotage of the execution of a court judgment which returned his landed property in Lagos State to him.

In arguing his case, the retired general urged the court to intervene in the matter because a judgment entered in his favour has been criminally sabotaged allegedly by the Lagos authorities in connivance with a sitting Federal High Court judge.

Tijjani, although not a lawyer argued his case himself and prayed the court to look into the justice of his case, adding that what was before him was criminal in nature and not ordinary misconduct of a judge.

He alleged that after the Lagos Division entered judgment in his favour in his suit challenging the unlawful seizure of his property by the Lagos authority, the judge in connivance with the then Lagos AG took the case file to a Lagos State High Court which he accused of now sitting as an Appeal Court over the Federal High Court’s judgment.

He further prevail on the court to assume jurisdiction because both the leadership of the NJC and the Federal High Court are based in Abuja.

However respondents in the suit, except 3rd (NBA) and 6th (Adeniji SAN) all urged the court to dismiss the suit for lacking merit and being largely defective.

Although, Dr Christopher Eichie, had announced appearance for the NBA, he however informed the court that his client filed nothing as it was not in anyway involved in the allegations made by the plaintiff.

The sixth respondents however has not been in court not represented by a counsel since the beginning of hearing on July 10, 2020, even after alleged service of court processes.

However in their individual responses, Mr Usman Suleiman SAN, Mr Innocent Da’agba, Mr Muyiwa Akingboro SAN and Mr Jibrin Okutepa SAN, counsel to 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th, 7th, 8th respondents respectively urged the court to dismiss the suit for being vague, contrary to the rules of fundamental rights suits and lack of jurisdiction.

While Suleiman noted that the plaintiff did not present any document showing how his rights were breached by the 1st defendant, he argued that the plaintiff ought to know where to go to if he has complaint against any judicial officer.

Da’agba on his part argued that the Federal High Court cannot sit in judgment over itself, just as Akingboro noted that the suit was statute barred because the alleged act occurred in 2018 whereas the suit was filed in 2020.

Okutepa in his submissions for the 5th, 7th and 8th respondents described the suit as an abuse of court process as it failed to show any cause of action.

Justice Ekwo however, after listening to the submissions of all counsel to parties in the matter announced that judgment will be delivered on October 14, 2020.

Alhaji Tijjani in the fundamental human rights suit is praying Justice Ekwo to order Lagos State Government and the Governor to pay him a cumulative compensation of N8 billion as damages for alleged injustice suffered in the hands of Lagos officials.

In the suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/690/2020, the plaintiff is also asking the judge to compel the National Judicial Council (NJC) to pay him another sum of N100 million for alleged misconduct of Justice A. O. Faji during the hearing of his matter.

In addition, the plaintiff also asked the court for an order for the trail of Justice Faji for allegedly perverting the course of justice in his case.

Besides, Alhaji Tijjani is praying the court to compel the Chief Justice of Nigeria to remove the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN on Mr Kasheem Adeniji and further de-bar him for alleged act of misconduct.

In a 19 paragraph affidavit in support of the suit, the plaintiff averred that a former Attorney General of Lagos State, Abdulraheem Ade Ipaye now Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, allegedly coveted his landed properties in Shasha-Akowonjo Area in Alimosho local government of Lagos State to his personal gain.

He said as a result he approached the court and got judgment in his favour on January 31, 2014.

Plaintiff however said that the judgment could not be executed because of the alleged sabotage on the part of Lagos State officials.

The plaintiff claimed that his case got worse when his personal lawyer, Mr Kasheem Adeniji (SAN) was appointed Attorney General of Lagos State and subsequently became an interested party in the matter.

He further averred that following the appointment of Adeniji as Lagos AG he disengaged with his law firm, adding that the AG turned against him by frustrating his case.

He is therefore seeking the intervention of the court to restore justice and grant him the reliefs sought in the suit.