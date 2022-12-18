From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, said the alleged withdrawal of his security personnel does not affect governance because it is a minor disagreement between the office of the Department of State Service and the Police.

Reacting to a report that the DSS has withdrawn its officials because of an alleged assault by the governor.

But, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement on Sunday, said there is no cause for alarm.

He said, “the attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between the office of the Department of State Service and the Police.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution. The issue is being sorted out.

“We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm. Your Governor is fully secured and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance,” he added.