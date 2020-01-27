Moses Akaigwe

The junction improvement project embarked on by the Lagos State Government recently is aimed at correcting some defects in the present arrangement which do not enhance free-flow of traffic in the affected areas.

Information made available by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation last week showed that at the end of the road infrastructure improvement exercise currently going on at Allen junction in Ikeja, Lekki 2nd Roundabout, Maryland bust-stop and Ikotun roundabout, the areas will be having a hitch-free flow of traffic.

For instance, some of the challenges identified as factors presently interplaying to impede traffic on at Allen Junction {Project 1B}, are the activities of pedestrians, ineffective traffic lights, chaos during turning movement, and inefficient roundabout, which the project seeks to correct.

Specifically, the project is targeted at removing the roundabout, “channelising and signalizing” the area using actuated traffic signal; as well as dualising Aromire Road and 200-metre stretch linking Adeniyi Jones Road.

The Allen Junction section of the intervention by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation also covers synchronisation of the traffic light at Kudirat Abiola and Agidingbi junctions with the proposed traffic light at Allen junction.