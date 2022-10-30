From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima on Sunday called on the federal government to protect one of its best by way of immediately engaging with the US government to halt its indictment against Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyema.

Shettima in a lengthy statement on Sunday asked the federal government to act swiftly to protect Onyema without minding a section of the Nigerian press using the 2019 US indictment of Onyema to malign the character and businesses of one of Nigeria’s true nationalists in a calculated bid to bring him down and ultimately, Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline.

According to him, the recent admission of the US government in court in the case of Ebony Mayfield, a staff of Springfield Aviation Company LLC, a United States-based company, that no bank suffered any loss whatsoever in the transactions of Allen Onyema, is a pointer to the fact that this man never intended to commit any fraud in his dealings.

This admission, by implication, he said, equally confirmed the assertion by his lawyers that every money used in the payment for the aircraft using the letter of credit instrument was legitimately owned by Allen Onyema and his businesses contrary to the previously held notions and insinuations that he committed bank fraud by fleecing the US banks of millions of dollars.

The statement read in part; “there was no victim in his transactions and no crime was ever intended.

“Most importantly, the position of Air Peace has been reviewed by various Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria and no evidence of criminality has been established against either Allen Onyema or Air Peace

“We are convinced and, It is very obvious that this case, at best, arose out of the clash of misunderstandings of the processes of two different financial jurisdictions, Nigeria and the United States of America!

“Allen Onyema laid down his life for this country in the heady days of extreme violent militancy that almost brought Nigeria to its knees by singlehandedly, in 2005, began the transformation of the Militants by bringing down to Nigeria the entire faculty of the University of Rhode Island Centre for Nonviolence and Peace Studies, USA led by the renowned Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr at his own expense for love of country. He was applauded worldwide.

“It was his efforts that enabled the Federal Government to proclaim amnesty to the militants believing that they could be transformed.

“He has used his blessings to intervene during critical times on behalf of his nation. He brought pride to Nigeria and the black race when he evacuated, free of charge, Nigerians of every ethnicity trapped in South Africa during the xenophobic attacks.

“During the Covid-19 worldwide lockdowns, he went on to evacuate Nigerians trapped in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and China who could not afford ticket fares, free of charge back to their country. He has no political ambition but at every turn, he uses every opportunity to promote the unity and oneness of this country.

“Is this the person we, as a nation, are willing to sacrifice on the altar of an indictment that has become very abusive? He queried.

Shettima however submitted that “our government owes a duty to protect the integrity of its citizens and their corporate image whenever such is called into question.

“The government should wade into this matter immediately to bring it to a permanent end. Nigerians would not accept our government sitting on the fence while one of its best is being destroyed by the might of a foreign country. If this is allowed to continue, Nigerian youths would lose faith in their nation.

“Would America allow a US company providing a meager less than 100 jobs/employment in America to be so treated? No. Allen Onyema and his businesses, in a country where we are grappling with massive unemployment, are providing over 15,000 jobs!

“Why are we watching and waiting for him to be consumed? What has he done wrong? Even if he did any wrong, is the wrong enough to waste the over 15,000 jobs he created for his nation if he falls? What is the government doing?

“The Federal Government should repose implicit confidence in our citizens by protecting Allen Onyema. Every nation protects her interest”.

“We call on the Federal Government to immediately engage with the American government to halt this unfortunate indictment”, he said.