“Seasons come and seasons go…” A change in seasons of the year might bring enjoyment of warmth, sunshine and brightness to many, but to others, a period of unwanted seasonal body responses to substances found in the environment, in the form of allergies. In recent times, allergies have become common complaints in the clinic and there’ve been several theories to explain the current trend. Ever wondered if that reaction you had recurrently after eating a certain food, at a particular season of the year, when around certain environment or substances (like dust, fumes, grass, cold air, and so on) was actually a sign that you might have an allergy?

Allergens are substances that can cause an allergic reaction, usually otherwise harmless substances and some common examples include pollen, animal dander, fungi, spores from moulds, house dust mites, grass, fumes, cigarette smoke, air fresheners, certain foods, some medications and many more. Allergens could be indoor or outdoor depending on where they are encountered. The immune system can overreact when triggered by allergens which may result in an allergic reaction, sometimes referred to as a hypersensitive immune response. Rhinitis is the inflammation of the nose which can be caused by allergens or irritants. Allergic rhinitis, also called hay fever is an allergic condition that affects the nose and could be experienced seasonally or throughout the year. For some individuals, the symptoms of hay fever are felt only in specific seasons of the year, while in others, symptoms are present all through the year(perennial) but may get worse in certain seasons. Symptoms which include itchy and/or runny nose(clear nasal discharge), itchy eyes or skin, red eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, watery eyes, swelling of the eyelids, cough, may occur shortly after the affected person is exposed to an allergen and may affect an individual’s quality of life by interfering with daily activities like school or work. Allergic rhinitis manifests in various ways among different individuals and while some people only experience mild symptoms, others have severe symptoms that require hospitalization.

Allergic rhinitis commonly occurs in the young and is usually associated with asthma, dermatitis or allergic conjunctivitis. Pollen allergy is a very common occurrence and is usually noticed when the rate of pollination is highest which causes great levels of pollen to be carried around by air that is subsequently inhaled by the affected persons. Some risk factors for allergic rhinitis include cigarette smoking, living with pets, carpets (which trap dust), family history, genetic predisposition among many others.

There are other conditions (like upper respiratory tract infections or conditions affecting the nose/respiratory system) that have similar symptoms as allergic rhinitis or may co-exist with it, like common cold, flu, sinusitis among others, thus it is important that the individual is thoroughly assessed by physician/specialist for effective management. A diagnosis of allergic rhinitis is made through a detailed clinical history and examination of the individual for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. Although not so common, in addition to history taking and examination, some experts may also perform certain diagnostic tests( like skin test, blood tests) to help with diagnosis or treatment of the condition if necessary. Many people with allergic rhinitis will report of recurrent symptoms over a long period of time, whereas, in cases of upper respiratory tract infections, symptoms are reported over a short time period. The modality of treatment for allergic rhinitis depends on the severity of the symptoms/signs, the decision of the managing physician based on clinical state of the person affected and can be counselling on avoiding specific (identified) allergens, use of medications like antihistamines, decongestants amongst others. The physician will help the individual decide what treatment is best, as well as prescribe the appropriate dose and treatment plan.

Allergic rhinitis is a condition that can affect a person’s academic or work performance and lifestyle, as it could lead to poor sleep, fatigue, difficulty in making decisions or concentrating, hence awareness on an individual’s specific triggers and symptoms is important in improving the quality of life of people affected. Identifying allergens and sharing useful information with family and friends as well as with authorities (like schools, workplaces) where it is required can reduce the frequency of episodes as allergens may be avoided.

The ideal way to prevent allergic rhinitis is to completely avoid the allergens which may be difficult to achieve as some people may have multiple allergens and it may not be feasible to rid the environment totally of all allergens. Adequate knowledge about specific allergens and symptoms can help one identify and move away from environments with allergens to prevent exacerbation of symptoms. Lifestyle modification will be helpful in order to prevent allergic rhinitis in certain individuals or reduce frequency of episodes, for instance, avoiding pets may be needed if it is found to be the allergen, avoiding the use of carpets as floor coverings, cigarette smoking, keeping walls at home dry always, frequent hand washing especially after touching a pet, wearing sunglasses when outdoors to reduce exposure of the eyes to pollens, wearing hats with wide brim to protect the face, frequent washing of bed linens and pillow cases properly, keep windows and doors closed especially in seasons with high pollens when trees pollinate, use humidifiers where necessary, avoid dampness indoors among other measures. Parents or caregivers who notice symptoms in their children are advised to discuss with a Specialist (immunologists) or their Primary care provider for further assessments and appropriate management, same is recommended for adults with symptoms.

“The awareness that health is dependent upon habits that we control make us the first generation in history that to a large extent determines its own destiny.” –Jimmy Carter