Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to Oyo State Government and Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Ajia-Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, have called on Muslims to fervently pray for a greater Nigeria.The two men made the call in separate Eid-el Maulud messages made available to newsmen yesterday in Ibadan.

Alli felicitated with Muslims and urged Nigerians to live peacefully with one another.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, perseverance and patience as examplified by Prophet Mohammed.

Also, Adegoke, Executive Director of OES Energy Services and founder, Agboyega Adegoke Resource Centre(AARC) felicitated with Muslims, urging them to demonstrate love at all times.

He urged Muslims to imbibe holiness which characterised the life of the Prophet during his sojourn on earth.

Adegoke admonished them to be united in love and use the celebration to pray for those in leadership to take right decisions that would lead to national growth.

He called on Muslim faithful to re-dedicate themselves to the struggle for the emancipation of the country as they reflect on the ideals and teachings of Allah.