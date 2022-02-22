The recently appointed Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, has commended the efforts of Tobi Amusan and Abiola Onakoya to give back to their community by developing the youths in Ijebu-land through athletics.

Alli urged other privileged athletes, with contacts and financial muscle, to emulate Amusan and Onakoya and help develop the sport at the grassroots so as to give opportunities to younger ones.

The first edition of the Amusan/Onakoya Athletics Meet will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Ijebu-Ode International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Said Alli in an interactive session with journalists over the weekend. “I am really impressed with the efforts of Amusan and Onakoya, they have not made billions of Naira from athletics and they have shown that you don’t really have to make billions of Naira to give back to your community. They are not only organising a meet for all the secondary schools in Ijebu land, there will also be an open meet where runners from different parts of the country will win prizes, this is really commendable.”