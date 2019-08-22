Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has a new female photographer, Tolani Alli, an international documentary photographer, visual story teller and former personal photographer to Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

She replaces Novo Isioro, who was the Presidential Special Assistant on Visual Communication and the Official in his first tenure.

A source at the Vice President Office, confirmed the development.

Isioro, image and reputation consultant and photography instructor, worked with Osinbajo in the first term of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Bayo Omoboriowo, President Buhari’s personal photographer took to his instagram page to congratulate and welcome her to the “Next Level.”

Omoboriowo said: “This appointment is a testament to the fact that hard work, dedication and diligence pays in the long run. I want to use this as an encouragement to everyone out there going through tough and challenging times that if you are consistent with your craft, greatness would definitely locate you.”

Isioro also commented under Omoboriowo picture of himself and Alli, saying: “We are finally here. What an honour to handover. I know she wouldn’t let our built up hard works go down. Welcome on board!!!”