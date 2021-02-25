From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In response to rising demand for renewable energy, the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association Alliance (REEEA-A) is set for formal launch of the association in Abuja.

The association said the objective of the Alliance, which is made up of seven different energy bodies, notably the Association of Energy Engineers of Nigeria (AEE), Council of Renewable Energy in Nigeria (CREN), Renewable and Alternative Energy Society of Nigeria (RAESON), Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), Sustainable Energy Practitioners Association of Nigeria (SEPAN), Solar Energy Society of Nigeria (SESN), and Women in Renewable Energy Association ( WIREA), is to coordinate its activities in Abuja and beyond.

Executive Chairman of the Association Imamuddeen Talba, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, explained that the key aspect of the development of Energy Renewable (ER) and Energy Efficiency (EE) in Nigeria is to strengthen established organizations to efficiently play their role as promoters under a single body.

Talba expressed optimism that the body will support efforts of government and other stakeholders in creating policies and favourable environment for foreign investors into renewable energy.

‘Alliance is supported through the Chamber and Associations partnership program which is financed by the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ),’ he explained.

‘Under the partnership, the German Solar Industry Association, BSW-Solar, based in Berlin is expected to support the newly founded REEEA-Alliance to develop into a strong, independent and sustainable organisation.’