A member of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Committee on Ondo State Gubernatorial Election, Mr Osita Okechukwu, has said the alliance of 11 missionary political parties will not stop Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s re-election on Saturday.

He said Akeredolu is sure of victory, not only because of his incumbency polls advantage, but going by his sterling performance in his first term, as he has within the limited resources of Ondo State, done well in the provision of physical infrastructure for the people, across the three senatorial zones in the state.

Okechukwu, who is the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), said this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, and added that Ondo State people, were yearning for more and would vote for the APC candidate to consolidate on the numerous gains made so far.

“Infrastructure wise, he has performed creditably well in Akure, building roads, schools and hospitals amongst others. In road construction, he has completed 125 kilometres of roads and work is ongoing on 279 kilometres, to be completed in his second tenure. The Okitipupa road which was in a deplorable state, under previous governments, has been fully rehabilitated by the Rotimi Akeredolu government. He dualised the road in Akoko, Ondo South. He built roads in Irele. His target is to complete 700 kilometres of roads before the completion of his second tenure,” Okechukwu said.

According to him, what the people often vote for and indeed are yearning for, are good roads, improved health care services and quality education.

“I told some people that Akeredolu shares a lot in common with his Edo State counterpart Governor Godwin Obaseki. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. This is why some elites are antagonistic to both.”

He described President Muhammadu Buhari’s vow to uphold the best tenets of free and fair election as good for the country’s democracy.