In a bid to increase insurance penetration in the country, Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc has announced a partnership with Get it Done Now Limited (GIDN) to provide insurance solutions to customers.

According to both firms, the aim of the GIDN platform is to connect customers with verified service providers while Allianz Nigeria provides insurance products to registered customers and service providers on this platform through a redirected link.

Speaking on this partnership, the Unit Head, Infrastructure Technology, Allianz Nigeria, Dapo Odunuga, said in line with the new normal imposed by COVID – 19 and the strategic vision of Allianz to secure the future of its stakeholders, this initiative provides another avenue for customers, service providers and the general public regardless of location to buy Insurance solutions with their mobile phones.

“For us at Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc, digital transformation has moved from being a vague and futuristic concept to an immediate term action especially in these unprecedented times. Insurance is gradually moving away from the conventional method of physical sales to technology driven sales”, Odunuga said.

On his part, the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Allianz Nigeria, Walter Bossman, stated that through this strategic collaboration, the firm is contributing its own quota to a stable and viable economy by providing bespoke insurance products to mitigate business risks of the registered service providers.

For the Co-founder of GIDN, Alberto Rodriguez, he said “We are indeed excited to partner with Allianz Nigeria. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing a safe and secure platform for users and providers to transact. We also believe that adding Insurance services from Allianz to our platform is a great way to build trust among customers while adding credibility to the small business owners.”