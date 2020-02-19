Chiamaka Ajeamo

It will no longer be business as usual for all customers of Allianz Nigeria Plc, as the company has announced the launch of a new initiative tagged “The 60 minutes revolution” aimed at ensuring customers experience faster motor claims settlement within 60 minutes after lodgment, given that all required documents are presented.

Speaking on this development, Head of Retail Claims, Allianz Nigeria, Adedoyin Dickson, said “customers no longer have to worry about how long a claim will take or when they will get paid. It will only take us 60 minutes to have your claim resolved, what we require to enable us achieve this is a filled claim form, picture showing full view of vehicle and estimate of repair”.

According to the Executive Director, Allianz Nigeria, Owolabi Salami, the firm understands that complete customer satisfaction is not solely about giving competitive rates or swift delivery of policy documents, but also how quickly it can have claims resolved and how quickly it can help its customers get back on track.

Explaining the rationale behind this initiative, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Allianz Nigeria, Walter Bossman, said “in a society as fast-paced as ours where every aspect of life seems to be competing for your attention, a delayed motor claim should not be on the list. Hence our resolve to revolutionise the industry by making sure that our customers are not inconvenienced any further by paying their claims within 60 minutes.

“The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 764 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Its asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage more than Euro1.6 trillion of third-party assets, made possible by systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in its business processes and investment decisions. Allianz holds the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.”