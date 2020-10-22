Allianz has emerged as the top insurance brand in the world for the second time consecutively according to Interbrand’s Best Global Brands Ranking.

The positive news comes at an especially uncertain time for markets and industries across the globe, as they attempt to navigate the challenges of a worldwide pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE, Oliver Bäte, said, “Our focus on resilience, integrity and customer centricity is paying off. Allianz has once again been recognized as #1 insurance brand globally, which is fantastic news and confirms that we are on the right track.”

“We are immensely proud to be the #1 insurance brand, and to have secured our place on the top 40 Best Global Brands list. In just ten years, Allianz has moved from 67th place on the list with a value of $4.9 billion in 2010, to 39th place with a value of almost $13 billion in 2020. While half the brands in the top 100 failed to grow this year, Allianz’s brand valuation increased by 7 per cent despite the crisis, taking it to $12.935 billion. We have set ourselves a goal to become a Top 25 brand by 2025”, said Christian Deuringer, Head of Brand & Partnerships at Allianz SE.

For Allianz, the ranking is more than an encouraging sign of the brand’s growing strength. It also points to Allianz’s increasing role in people’s lives.

“During Covid-19, we worked extremely hard to deliver on our promise and beyond, taking on an even greater role in the lives of our customers, our employees and our communities, helping secure the future, and giving our customers courage in these difficult times,” stated Serge Raffard, Group Strategy, Marketing, Distribution Officer at Allianz SE. “Our customer centricity and resilience allow us to benchmark ourselves against brands across industries.

The diversity of what we offer, for example, with health services like Doctor on Call, or Chat with Allianz Partners, had an immense impact during the pandemic and made the difference. “We are now up to higher summits with our Olympic partnership kicking off worldwide on January 1st, 2021. And we look forward to many more milestones”, Raffard added. Interbrand publishes the Best Global Brands report on an annual basis. Each year’s report aims to identify the world’s 100 most valuable brands. Interbrand’s brand valuation method was the first to receive ISO 10668 certification.