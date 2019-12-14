I don’t mind sounding like a broken record but the motive behind an action is what determines if it is a sin or not. It is true that alligator pepper is used for fetish reasons but eating it for health reasons does not make you a sinner. Your father in heaven created it for you. If you don’t use alligator pepper, you are definitely missing out on this amazing gift of nature. Alligator pepper is a common ingredient in pepper soup. Although it has a hot spicy taste, never mind that is where it’s healing power lies.

Here are some health benefits of alligator pepper: Contains anti-oxidizing properties

Alligator pepper seeds are an excellent source of phytonutrients such as terpenoids, alkaloids, flavonoids, tannins, cardiac glycosides, saponin and phenolic compound. They scavenge for free radicals and offer protections against viruses, allergens, microbes, platelet aggregation, tumors, ulcers and hepatotoxins (chemical liver damage) in the body.

Treats gastro-intestinal disorders

The seeds extracts of the alligator pepper can be used for treating gastrointestinal disorders such as stomach pain, diarrhea, ulcer and intestinal worms.

It’s a wound healer

The seeds can be crushed and used for preparing concoctions for treating and healing wounds. Alligator pepper contains a high amount of tannin that is distinguished by its stringent property and as such, it is very effective for healing wounds, treating burns and soothing inflamed mucous membrane.

Contains antimicrobial properties

The seed extract has antimicrobial properties due to its constituents of phenolic compounds that are normally used as disinfectants. Studies reveal that alligator pepper extract is broad spectrum and as such has inhibitory effect on the growth of bacteria such as Salmonella typhi, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia etc.

Boasts of aphrodisiac properties

Studies reveal that the alligator pepper is aphrodisiac in nature thus can be used for stimulating sexual desires.

Anti-inflammatory properties

The seed has anti-inflammatory properties due to its constituent of gingerol that inhibits the leukotriene and prostaglandins synthesis. It offers protection against inflammation of the body.

Analgesic properties

The aqueous extract of the plant is analgesic in nature and as such can be used for relieving and alleviating pains such as joint pain, toothache, stomach pain, arthritic pain and rheumatoid pain.

Helps with dermatological care

Alligator pepper can be used for preparing herbal remedy for treating infectious skin diseases such as measles, chickenpox and smallpox.

Contains stimulating properties

Due to its stimulating properties and peppery pungent taste, the alligator pepper is normally chewed as a stimulant to keep the body alert.

Helps treat malaria

Alligator pepper leaves are used for preparing herbal medicines for preventing and treating malaria.