Alligator pepper is a West African spice made from the seeds and seed pods of Aframomum danielli, A. citratum or A. exscapum. It is a close relative of grains of paradise, obtained from the closely related species, Aframomum melegueta.

Contains digestive properties

The seeds aid easy digestion of food thereby preventing constipation and bloating.

Good for fibroids elimination

There are many herbs and plants used to combat the appearance of fibroids and eliminate them completely naturally. Alligator pepper is surely one of the most beneficial ones. It will allow liver detoxification and help eliminate and prevent fibroids.

A special blend of castor oil plant (Ricinus communis), alligator pepper (Aframomum melegueta), coconut (Cocos nucifera) and West African black pepper (Xylopia aethiopica) has been validated by researchers to shrink and eliminate fibroids.

A professor of Epidemiology and natural medicine and Chairman Oyo State of Nigeria Advisory Board on Traditional Medicine, Prof. Dayo Oyekole, said special blend of castor bean, alligator pepper, ginger, coconut, and Xylopia aethiopica could be used to successfully shrink and remove fibroid growths.

Lowers blood sugar

Alligator pepper is one seed individuals with diabetes might find very useful in ensuring the regulation of their blood sugar, thus protecting them from complications of the disease such as blindness and limb amputation. It may provide next weight loss, energy-boosting drug

Can regular intake of alligator pepper be the next best fastest and safest way to shed weight, burn body fats, boost energy levels?

Japanese researchers have discovered more novel applications for alligator pepper. The researchers in a study published recently in the British Journal of Nutrition tested the traditional West African herbal remedy and found that it increases thermogenesis and stimulates brown adipose tissue loss. Thermogenesis is the process of heat production in organisms. It occurs mostly in warm-blooded animals.

It is a sperm booster

In a study carried out on alligator pepper, researchers at the University of Lagos report it to be a sperm booster. Also, the Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) says that chewing alligator pepper improves sperm count while the leaf juice improves female fertility and regulates and regulates menstrual flow

Alligator pepper acts as a worm expellant, stimulant and diuretic as it increases urine production as well as useful in the treatment of measles, leprosy and excessive bleeding after child birth.