Mr Allinor Ugochukwu has emerged the new chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri branch.

In an election that ended late on Saturday in Owerri, Ugochukwu polled 226 votes to defeat his rival, Mr Fidelis Ihediohamma, who polled 82 votes.

Addressing members of the bar, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Cyprian Akaolisa congratulated the new executive of the bar.

Akaolisa urged successive leaders of the bar to emulate the attitude of not imposing candidates on members during elections.

He assured the new executive that the administration of Gov. Hope Uzodimma would accord it the same cooperation given to the immediate past executive of the branch.

While commending members of the bar for their peaceful conduct at the election, he urged those who lost to support the new executive council.

“This is the most beautiful transition.

“We expect you to carry everybody along,” he advised the new chairman.

Earlier in his valedictory remarks, the immediate past chairman of the branch, Mr Jude Ogamba, commended members of the bar for their support during his tenure.

Ogamba, who described his administration as “eventful”, said he achieved a lot in the area of welfare, healthcare and infrastructure.

He advised the new chairman to be focused, expressing hope that he will surpass his achievements.

In his acceptance speech, Ugochukwu appreciated members for the confidence reposed on him.

“We have come a long way and I know many were disillusioned and dissatisfied during campaigns, I assure you that we will remain fair.

“We will ensure that the bar will remain one,” he said.

He solicited the support of members to enable him and his team carry the branch to enviable heights.

Declaring the results, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr Soronnadi Njoku also announced Mr Michael Onuorah as the Secretary, haven garnered 226 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Chimonso Neadike, who scored 87 votes.

Njoku also declared Mrs Jane Ogali, who got 180 votes as Treasurer after defeating her opponent, Mrs Chinyere Iwunna, who secured 125 votes.

Also, Mrs Chioma Egbu, who scored 114 votes emerged the Vice Chairman after defeating Mrs Amarachi Okpara who scored 107 votes and Mr Sunday Iheruo with 86 votes.

Mr Daniel Odiba emerged as the Publicity Secretary with 257 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Femi Ogunrinde, who garnered 44 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new executive council of the Owerri bar branch is expected to be in office for the next two years.