Dr Ahmed Bedu, a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, has called for more allocation to the education sector to reflect the growing population in the country.

The scholar made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Damaturu.

Bedu said that the estimated N48 billion 2020 Federal budget allocation to education did not correspond with the growing population and critical demand of the sector.

“There are urgent needs for more infrastructure, materials and equipment in libraries and laboratories for conducive teaching and learning environment that would reflect the growing population in the academia.

“Just like the rapid population growth in the country, the population of students soars in all the institutions and overstretching the available infrastructures.

“The equipment and books in the laboratories and libraries are grossly inadequate and obsolete to promote teaching and learning.”

According to the lecturer, government must invest a lot of resources into the education sector to guarantee a prosperous future for the country.

He urged the federal government to also provide funds for research works in the universities to facilitate search for home grown solutions to the peculiarities of Nigeria’s socio-economic problems.

“Every investment in the education of the country will have positive impact on the future of the nation.”

Bedu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for provisions made for debt servicing, “it shows government’s commitment not to leave a debt-ridden nation to future generations.” (NAN)