Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, an automobile company, has asked Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), for shares if it does not have resources to comply with a judgement of the supreme court on a debt of N8.7billion.

Last week, the company said the Supreme Court had refused to grant the bank an injunction to restrain Innoson from continuing to levy execution against it.

The company said the apex court upheld the ruling earlier given by a federal high court in Ibadan.

But GTB had responded saying the judgment was against Garnishee Proceedings, an account of the Nigerian Customs Service board, domiciled with the Bank and not against the bank as an entity.

Erhi Obebeduo, secretary of the bank, said GTB was taking all necessary legal steps to ensure that no “illegal or fraudulent execution” is carried out.

But in a statement on Sunday, Cornel Osigwe, Innoson’s head corporate communications, said the company is aware that GTB had earlier deposed to an affidavit in court that its banking operations will be “seriously and adversely affected” if it complies with the court order.