Worried by the environmental health implications of poor handling of hazardous waste, Prof. Chidozie Uwalaka has advised the Federal Government to ensure that only consultants accredited by the Federal Ministry of Environment are used in the sector.

Uwalaka, an American trained Imo State-born environmental management expert who lectures at College of Arts and Science, University of Francisco, disclosed this in Owerri in a lecture titled: “Hazardous waste management, a way forward for Nigeria” organised by the Nigeria League of Environmental Management, Imo State council.

He expressed dismay that in the 21st century, the Federal Government seems not to be committed to the ideals of managing hazardous waste despite its societal implications, unlike other advanced countries of the world.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He reiterated the need for all tiers of government in Nigeria to give priority to matters concerning hazardous waste as a strategic means of reducing air pollution and building environmental friendliness.

Uwalaka advised the Federal Government to be wary of most of those recognised by its relevant agencies like National Environmental Standard And Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA as accredited agents as they employ quacks and believe in short cuts at the detriment of the society.