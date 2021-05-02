From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A community vigilance operative who doubles as the chairman of Fairly Used and New Motorcycle Dealers Association (FUNMDA), Nkwo Nnewi, Anambra State, Mr Eloka Ubajekwe, has called on the Federal Government to legalise the use of AK-47 rifles as a permanent solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

Mr Ubajekwe who spoke in his Nwagbala office, yesterday, argued that it would make sense for every individual on demand to have licence for AK-47 rifles for self defence as a permanent solution to the rising and “uncontrollable” security challenges in Nigeria. He said that anybody who contemplated to attack others would have a second thought with the knowledge that others are also armed with AK-47 rifle.

“It would not be fair to allow bandits to wield AK-47 whereas their victims do not have arms. Legalise the use of AK-47 and other firearms for individuals and groups. It will work because when you come to fight me and you know I have my own AK-47, you will have a rethink. That is the final solution to these security challenges.

“But if you allow a particular group to be wielding AK-47 leaving other individuals, that won’t work. Since AK-47 rifles are in the hands of bandits and Fulani herdsmen, they should be legalised and liberalised and let the rest of us carry the gun. The rate at which people are being killed these days is very alarming,” he noted.

He said that the Federal Government should do all it could to flush out bandits that had been terrorizing many parts of the country.