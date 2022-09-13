From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as Benue People of Conscience (B-POC) has urged the people of the state to allow the state governor, Samuel Ortom concentrate on delivering democratic dividends to the people of the state as his administration winds up in few months time.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, John Orshio and Secretary, Tersoo Iorbee observed that it was becoming a trend for some people in the state to distract government of the day with a view to causing them to lose focus on governance.

“We have observed with dismay that it is gradually becoming a norm with the people of Benue State and especially, the Tiv people to distract the Government of the day from focusing on governance.

“In most cases, these activities are mostly on the increase in the second term of most Governments of the day. We have also observed that this trend is heightened with the advent of political activities in the State.

B-POC, particularly emphasized that such trend is not in the best interest of Benue State and its people, as it noted that, “it throws spanners in the works of governance and running affairs of the state, and inadvertently affects the people of Benue.”

The group pointed out that since Governor Samuel Ortom has but a few months to bow out of office, politicians across divides should be supporting him in the interest of the Benue people.

“What political goals his critics, particularly the Alia Campaign Organization want to achieve by bringing up unfounded allegations of misappropriation of fund in huge amounts is what we cannot phantom.

Recall that His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom had pledged that he wanted to finish strong and have increased the tempo of his developmental strides, among them the construction of a state of the art edifice that will house the Benue Geographical Information System (BENGIS) with the intention of making easy issues of land administration as well as the construction of durable roads across the State.

“The situation where allegations of financial impropriety which borders on the integrity of Governor Samuel Ortom’s person without concrete evidence should be avoided and discouraged.

It is worthy of note that leaders who want to build and develop the state do not have to destroy their leaders by making unguarded and damaging statements. What they should do which is also in the interest of the state is to speak words that show them to be intending leaders who will build on the structures of their predecessors.

The group also enjoined would-be leaders to tow the line of peace and must have all the necessary facts before making grave allegations against any Governor who is holding the state in trust for the people of the state.

“Benue belongs to the people, those in power as well as our intending leaders and as such their utterances should be guided by truth and above all they should have solid evidence which should be the basis upon which such allegations are made.

“Moreover, Governor Ortom has said time without number that the financial records of the state are there for all to see. He has also stated that the various stakeholders are there to bear witness to how state funds are handled.

“It is in this wise that B-POC wishes to advise politicians in Benue and indeed across the country to desist from acts aimed at tarnishing the image of our leaders and in this case, Governor Samuel Ortom, as it portends danger to effective governance,” the statement concluded