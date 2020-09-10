Chinelo Obogo

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed airlines to allow passengers coming into Nigeria without Quick Response codes (QR codes) board their flight following complaints about difficulties with the use of the online platform for uploading information.

QR codes are machine-scannable images that can be read using a smartphone camera. By scanning them via a smartphone, travellers can access encoded information. But online hitches have continued to make payments and printing of QR codes required for travel to Nigeria very difficult for several passengers.

In a letter dated September 8, 2020, signed by Musa Nuhu, director general at NCAA, it notified airlines “that the presentation of evidence of payment receipt in the form of a QR code is recommended for all passengers but not a mandatory requirement for boarding flights to Nigeria for now.

“Airlines are advised to allow passengers without a QR code to board as a temporary measure until additional on-going work to the payment platform is completed. Airlines will be informed in the coming days of any changes in this requirement,” the regulator said.