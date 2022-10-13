Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday, assumed office as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and appealed to politicians to allow the judiciary function properly as the 2023 elections approach.

Justice Ariwoola, who was inaugurated by President Muhammadu bihari at a brief ceremony shortly before the commencement of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, promised to reform the apex court.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after his swearing-in ceremony, Ariwoola stated: “I give all the glory to God and I believe the Lord that has taken me this far, will continue to support me to do the best for Nigerians and as I said on the 27th of June, when I was sworn-in in acting capacity, I shall not let Nigerians down because with the support of my brother justices. Like you can see all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in acting capacity, with their support, we shall not fail Nigerians. We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, all men and women.”

With the general elections approaching, he said: “Politicians should allow the judiciary to function. Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available. We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.”

On reforms, he explained: “We are computerising the Supreme Court already, and all other courts of records. So, that the delay in filing cases will become a thing of the past. We’re creating e-filing, we are creating e-diary so that lawyers can stay in the comfort of their chambers and contact the court, address the court by zoom. Computerization is already taking place, not only in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and other courts of record in Nigeria.”

The event was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the governors of Oyo and Ondo States, Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively.