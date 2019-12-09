Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins, has urged President Buhari to take necessary steps to ensure that judiciary operate freely in accordance to the rule of law.

Martins made the plea in Lagos, yesterday, in reaction to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore by officials of the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) on Friday in the same court that ordered his release.

The archbishop, while condemning the action of the DSS, said the judiciary was constitutionally empowered to ensure that law and justice subsist in the country.

The blatant disregard to the rule of law by the DSS, and their continuous refusal to obey court rulings, the latest being that of Sowore, is an affront on the country’s fledgling democracy, he said.

“I watched the scene of the re-arrest of Sowore in a video clip circulating on the social media with utter disbelief. I was thoroughly saddened and disappointed when this was confirmed in the regular media.

“I could not believe that an arm of government can be treated with so much disrespect and utter contempt.