Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked people who have vowed to frustrate the ongoing forensic audit of the financial activities of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for whatever reason, to have a rethink.

NANS registered its displeasure over the fact that 20 years after the establishment of the NDDC, the vision of the founding fathers has remained blurred. The Commission, it said, became a conduit pipe for embezzling the common resources of the people of the region.

The students body alleged that the annual budget of NDDC, which runs into billions of naira has not made reasonable impact in the lives of the people of the region, adding that a few people have become billionaires by constantly calling the shots in the Commission, diverting and taking up contracts without execution.

NANS President, Danielson Akpan, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to strongly support the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, in his quest to clean up the NDDC in spite of consistent threat of business extinction to those who have, over the years, made brisk business from the contracts of NDDC.

He said: “Expectedly, the move would generate mud and dust from the perpetrators which the minister and those tasked by Mr. President are prepared for. We are, however, not amazed but alarmed at the latest twist and outburst from the immediate past Interim Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Joy Nunieh, laying several corruption allegations against the Minister. We wonder why these allegations and drama were not staged when she was in office.”