From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has urged Muslim and Christian leaders in Nigeria to allow their followers to vote for credible and competent leaders who will drive Nigeria out of its current woes.

A presenter of Abrahamic Mission, Imam Fuad A. Adeyemi disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during a one-day interfaith peace summit (TIPS) on 2023 elections, supported by MacArthur Foundation at the Crest Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

At the summit, which had a theme, “Prosecuting peaceful elections: Role of faith communities” Adeyemi admonished Nigerians not to allow any individual or religious leaders to mislead them in the next elections.

He urged Nigerians to go for candidates that will enthrone peace, and unity and drive the country out of the current economic hardship, insecurity and other factors responsible for the nation’s underdevelopment.

“In this country, if you want to achieve something, you have to go through the religious houses, and now that we know there are many challenges and apprehension with regards to the 2023 elections, that is why we have brought together our religious leaders to educate them on the need to allow their followers and Nigerians to vote for the best leaders that will solve our problems.

“We should vote for a credible person who you can hand over your children to. If a religious leader is talking about the candidate, it means you are not sent by God, it means you are actually working for your interest, that shouldn’t be the case in the next election.” He stated.

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State and representative of the Christian community, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo said Nigerians are wise enough to go for the best and the most competent presidential candidate in the next election.

“We are here to encourage violence-free election, the religious leaders are models in faith, in character and in all they do, they should allow Nigerians to vote for who they think can bring them out of the current challenges. Though we have global economic challenges, but Nigerians should be allowed to vote for who can bring them out of the economic hardship and insecurity in the next elections.” He stated.

Representatives of the Muslim Community, Imam Muhammad Kabir Kassim equally believed that no religious leader should direct their followers to vote for a particular presidential candidate but should be allowed to vote based on their conscience in the interest of peace and unity in Nigeria.

“Once the two major religions agree to work together for the 2023 elections, we will have credible polls. All politicians go to churches and mosques, when we preach they must hear. We must collaborate to have a violent free election.

“Nigerians should be allowed to vote people of their choice, vote wisely. Vote the man you think will deliver, the man you think will bring peace and progress to Nigeria. Before you vote, go and pray to Allah to direct you to make the right choice.”

He encouraged youths not to engage in any act that will cause harm to other people and called on both Christians and Muslims to come up with a joint force to monitor the 2023 election to ensure that it is not rigged.

The Head of Public Theology Department of the Theological College of Northern Nigeria (TCNN), Rev Dr Zaka Ahuche, said when there is unity among Christians and Muslims, Nigeria will move forward.

He urged Nigerians to allow God to take centre stage in the next election and said posterity will not forgive Nigerians if they get it wrong in 2023.

Project Coordinator Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Hajiya Rekiya Momoh-Abaji PhD. said the summit was put together to create awareness and to foster peace and unity among Christians and Muslims ahead of the 2023 elections.