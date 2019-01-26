By Segun Adio

A pan-Yoruba Group, the Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the country to allow the rule of law to prevail, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The group, speaking through its President, Comrade Olusegun Abiodun Bolarinwa, in a statement, said that the decision of Nigerians as expressed during elections through their votes must be respected.

Bolarinwa said that since the current administration has failed Nigerians, “the group is left with no option than to look for a better alternative for Nigerians”, saying that was why the YYF has adopted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

He said Atiku is the best option for Nigeria now because the APC- led government has “betrayed the trusts Nigerians reposed in them.”

Comrade Bolarinwa also challenged the current administration to come out in clear terms to tell Nigerians its achievements in the last four years.

“An average Nigerian cannot afford to eat three square meals talk less of sending his children to school. Education is now expensive in Nigeria and that is why it is difficult for a common man to send his children to school.

“We need an experience, amiable and educated leader to move Nigeria forward”, Bolarinwa said.

He made it clear that Nigerians know what is better and good for them, hence the decision by the youth across the South West to support Alhaji Abubakar in the February 16, 2019 presidential election.

He said that anyone or group of people describing Atiku Abubakar as a corrupt leader doesn’t know what they are saying because constitutionally he has the right to contest for the position of the president because no court of competence jurisdiction has found him guilty of any corruption charges.