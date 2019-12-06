Adewale Sanyaolu

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Nigeria’s luxury real estate brand, Sujimoto Construction Limited, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele has been awarded the patron of New Oko-Oba Primary school in Lagos.

The naming of Ogundele as the school’s patron is sequel to his recent donation of learning materials and commitment to the renovation of school buildings.

Ogundele was the center of attention at the New Oko-oba Primary School’s Sports Day which held recently was celebrated as Patron of the White House.

Recall that Ogundele made the news last month when he found his way back to his alma mata in Oko-oba, and gave 50 students a lifetime scholarship, alongside numerous bags of gifts and goodies for everyone.

Speaking about his drive and commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Ogundele re-established his company’s stance on CSR.

“Giving back for us is more than CSR, it is an obligation. I believe that if your neighbor is hungry; your chicken is not safe, this is why all our tithes for 2020 as an organization, will go into funding education. Giving back is a vital and integral part of our strategy for 2020”. Ogundele who was out of the country for a business meeting in the United Arab Emirates was well represented by the Sujimoto Communications Team who gave a glimpse into the organization’s CSR plan in the coming year.

According to the team, top on the list is the provision of quality classroom desks and chairs for the staff and pupils of New Oko-Oba Primary School while promising to embark on a renovation project of some classrooms and toilets before the end of the first quarter of 2020. Similarly,they explained that there are also plans by the firm to extend the initiative to Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Model College in Meiran, and other schools in cities such as Zaria, Jos, and many other schools across Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, the School Master of Oko-Oba Primary School, Mr. Aribisaliu, on behalf of the teachers, pupils, and parents commended the efforts of Ogundele, who according to him, his benevolence made the event a reality.

He urged organizations and private individuals to emulate the actions of Sujimoto Construction Limited and join hands with the government by investing in the education of children.

Sijibomi Ogundele’s White House came first overall in the sporting competition.