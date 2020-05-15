Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed his fears over the influx of almajarai into the South East, alleging that the northern youths have a secret agenda of terrorising the zone.

Kanu, who disclosed this in a radio Biafra broadcast, yesterday, further alleged that those behind the influx have a secret plot to cause anarchy in South East and South South states, but said IPOB would be on guard to prevent every planned action of the alleged sponsors.

The IPOB leader said the sponsors were only interested in raising terrorists around the zone to achieve a selfish aim.

He recalled that some terrorists attacked his hometown in Umuahia yesterday but were arrested by the police, surprisingly he claimed nothing was done to them after they were moved to Ariam, Ikwoalu also in Abia State.

Kanu, however, directed all communities in the South East and vigilantes to be on red alert, especially at night. He said the attack by the perceived enemies might occur at night.

“I want to warn you against these Fulani and others forced into Biafra land, they have built tents and at nights they will attack your villages.

“These terrorists invaded my village in Afaraukwu but they were arrested by the police and moved to Ariam in Ikwoalu, I have not heard what they have done with them.

“I urge all governors in Biafra land not to work at cross purposes with IPOB, we want to ensure our land is safe, we must all close ranks to save our land, we can resume our hostility afterwards,” Kanu said.