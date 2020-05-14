Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has expressed his fears over the influx of almajarai into the southeast, alleging that the northern youths have a secret agenda of terrorising the zone.

Kanu who disclosed this in a radio Biafra broadcast yesterday further alleged the those behind this have a secret plot to cause anarchy in southeast and south south states, but assured that IPOB would on guard to prevent every planned action of the alleged sponsors.

The IPOB leader claimed that the sponsors were only interested in raising terrorists around the zone to achieve a selfish aim.

He recalled that some terrorists attacked his hometown in Umuahia yestetday but were arrested by the police, surprisingly he claimed nothing was done to them after they were moved to Ariam, Ikwoalu also in Abia State by the police.

Kanu has however directed all communities in the southeast, vigilantes to be at red alert especially at night alleging that the attack by their perceived enemies might occur at night.

“I want to warn you against these Fulani and others forced into Biafra land, they have built tents and at nights they will attack your villages.

“These terrorists invaded my village in Afaraukwu but they were arrested by the police and moved to Ariam in Ikwoalu, I have not heard what they have done with them.” Kanu said.

He continued “our land is gone, they continue bringing them here for their hidden agenda and they build tents everywhere, but IPOB will repel them.

“I hereby give directive to Biafra land , vigilantes not to go to sleep from tonight, you must wakeup because our Intel tells us that they will strike at night, they are playing a waiting game and waiting for order to strike.

“I urge all governors in Biafra land not to work at cross purposes with IPOB, we want to ensure our land is safe, we must all close ranks to save our land, we can resume our hostility afterward. ” Kanu stated.

Also reacting to the report that some IPOB members were arrested with AK 47 in Delta State, Kanu said “do you think people will be in criminality and I will allow them in IPOB, I don’t condone evil.

“That means you don’t know who we are this is something I learn from my father, if you are doing evil in IPOB, you will be out, I will announce your name on-air,” Kanu stated.