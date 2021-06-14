From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed disappointment over the seeming inability of some northern governors to halt the interstate movement of school-aged children, describing this as major obstacle to addressing the Almajiri problem in northern Nigeria.
Ganduje, who spoke on Monday at a media briefing to mark Democracy Day in the state, said that part of their decision reached by the northern governors was to come with a common legislation to restrict this movement, adding that many northern governors had failed to implement that decision
In his words: ‘The Almajiri problem is real problem, it is a big problem. What we anticipated was a decision by the northern state governments to have the same legislation preventing the movement of school aged children from one state to another. We have not succeeded in that.
‘Kano State, being the commercial nerve centre for the northern part of this country and for some Western African countries, we have children from over the northern part of the country, from Niger and from Chad coming to the state,’ the governor stated.
‘We have established three mega schools for Almajiria and we have completed these schools. But the children that we decided to return to their respective states, they come back to Kano even before our officials come back… because the correspondent states have not taken the issue of Almajiri as serious as we have done,’ he stated.
‘So, we have to go back to the drawing board, if I have to be frank with you… With the amount of insecurity all, we are handling this issue with care. But our enrollment is on, we have over 3,000 Almajiri in the state. Some we have taken back to the neighborhood schools. The indigenes of Kano have been taken back.
‘But the only problem we still have is that Almajiri that is coming from other state…. So, it is an issue that we cannot say we have succeeded. But since we have the political, we we will march on,’ said the governor.
Ganduje also appreciated the recent endorsement of a united Nigeria by different regional groups and socio= cultural bodies, namely Ohaneze, ACF, Afenifere and Middle Belt Forum, while expressing confidence that Nigeria would continue to be one indivisible country.
He observed that those who are calling for the secession and fragmentation of Nigeria were young people who did not experience the civil war, saying he was more attracted to the encouraging position of the elders of these regional groups than those of the young men.
Governor Ganduje charged the regional groups to come together and discuss with a view to converting these diversities and differences to opportunities for the unity of Nigeria.
‘Some of us believe that our diversity is a blessing this is because that each ethnic nationality in Nigeria has got some inherent trait which when properly harnessed would move Nigeria further,’ he stated.
There’s nothing like one Nigeria. The northerners cannot be trusted with the unity of Nigeria. Because even if you give the Presidency to IPOB, you will still vote against their proper policies. The north have been doing it for 50 years now. There’s no headway in one Nigeria. Everything is calamity because the light and darkness can never be together. We should stop pretending that Nigeria is getting better. The only solution for us is to go our separate ways. This Nigeria unity of a thing has destroyed many souls and even the living ones are not guaranteed. You can’t bring Light and darkness together. We are wasting our time and people are getting older without proper settlement at the early stage of life making it hard for many to marry their age groups. We see our people coming out of school without jobs to solidify and guarantee the love they found during their school days. That true love simply died in the hands of Nigerian political policies and as a result of that, many true love, dreams, vision, the multiplying of the world and filling the earth order from God seems to have gone to the wrong preachers. Even at the end and certified out of school days, our people can’t marry their true love during our young loving ages because no sea port, no airport, no factory, no company and nothing in place to sustain that fountain love at the age of 22. Rather the Eve side will be hanging in style with no job and become 43 while the Adam side will struggle from 23 years old till 45 years only to look back to say to his true love, look I can’t return back the hand of the clock for 43 yrs old ladies. I want to be with a 22 years old girl. If doom wants to marry a 22 years girl at 45, then 22 is heading for 13 years.and by the time you know it fortunate ones at 19 will say give me 9 thereby putting out our 6 and 3 years old ones in a close range of shoot outside of the law, no problem the Nigeria military tissue paper as quoted. The world is ending and it is time to repent from all of our evil ways and make the world a better place for everyone and on time. Okay now, check and calculate it. You eat 6 six times in a day while others struggle to eat only a time in a day. This is not good after all the wealth belongs to everyone. Share the common wealth equally and stop stealing at night as political arm officers and jailing thieves in the Morning as nigerian righteous police officers . This is to tell all ye one Nigeria call to obey non sense, that Biafra is my only hope to remain on earth. God is my witness.