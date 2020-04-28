Kaduna Government has said Almajiri from Kano were part of the five new COVID-19 cases in the state. It now has nine confirmed cases.

Commissioner for Health Amina Mohammed Baloni, who made the disclosure but declined to give the number of the children who tested positive, said contacts of the new cases were being traced.

The contacts of the new cases are being traced so that they can be monitored and tested if they meet the case definition,” she said in a statement.

“The new patients have been moved to the Infectious Diseases Control Centre, the state’s premier isolation centre. Our medical professionals are treating them with high standards and we wish all our nine active cases speedy recovery.”

The commissioner said testing in Kaduna had been enhanced, with the state now having two laboratories in the capital city and Zaria.

Kano had said it sent the children to their home states to curb the spread of the disease in the state which has seen a spike in deaths but has repeatedly distanced the loss of lives from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Bauchi Government said it has no fewer than 190 Almajiri pupils evacuated from Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Deputy Governor Senator Baba Tela while receiving the pupils at General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College Bauchi, said the pupils would undergo medical screening and other necessary investigation before handover to their respective parents.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed on Media, Muktar Gidado, made available Daily Sun.