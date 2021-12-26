From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Waziri Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar has noted that the Almajiri system has become a cancer to the Nigeria’s society and only integration of both Western and Islamic education could resolve the menace.

Umar stated this while speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi during the enlightenment programme organised by the Almajiri Support Initiative of Nigeria, for some Almajira, in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “Almajiri has become a cancer to the society; it all our responsibilities and commitment to act. That is how this problem could be solved because Allah said in the Holy Quran that each one of you will be asked what you have been given to the society. And these Almajira have been suffering and living disgusting lives and we are all going to be asked by Almighty Allah what we have done to alleviate their sufferings.

The Waziri Gwandu donated money and food items to an NGO for distribution to its members.

Earlier, the founder of NGO, Comrade Shehu Umar disclosed that the Almajiri Support Initiative of Nigeria had so far trained about 5,000 Almajira on skills acquisition since its inception 13 years ago.