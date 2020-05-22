Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Almajiris Supportive Initiative of Nigeria (ASIN) has distributed palliatives items and COVID-19 preventive materials to less privileged and Almajirai ahead of Eid-il-fitri celebration in Kebbi.

The items including cloths, food stuff, sanitizers, face masks ,gloves and cash.

Chairman of the organization, Shehu Umar, who confirmed who briefed newsmen in Birnin Kebbi after the distribution said the gesture was to prevent the Almajirai and disabled people from wandering around in the course of searching for what to eat and wear during the festival.

“We just distributed food stuff, clothes, sanitizers, face masks and other protective items to these vulnerable people. The ideal behind this gesture is to prevent them from going out in searching for what to eat and wear during the festival.

“They can now stay at home, protect themselves against the novel COVID-19 by staying indoor.

We also taught them on personal hygiene so that they can protect themselves against the virus.”