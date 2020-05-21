A Non Governmental Organization, Almajirai Supportive Initiative of Nigeria(ASIN) has distributed palliatives items and preventive materials against COVID 19 to less privileged and Almajirai ahead of Eid fitri celebration in Kebbi State.

The items including cloths, food stuff, sanitizers, face masks ,gloves and cash.

Chairman of the organization, Comrade Shehu Umar who confirmed this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday after the distribution f items to the beneficiaries noted that the gesture was to prevent the Almajirai and disabled people from wandering around in the course of searching for what to eat and wear during the festival.

” We just distributed food stuff, clothes, sanitizers, face masks and other protective items to these vulnerable people. The ideal behind this gesture is to prevent them from going out in searching for what to eat and wear during the festival.

“They can now stay at home, protect themselves against the novel COVID 19 by staying indoor. We also taught them on personal hygiene so that they can protect themselves against the virus”.

Umar disclosed that the beneficiaries including their registered trainees and other vulnerable, disabled persons who are in dear need of such palliatives in the society.

” The beneficiaries are our trainees whom we are given training on various vocational such as cosmetic, tailoring, vulcanizer,automobile mechanics. We however goes beyond that by identified 202 disabled persons who really needs this gesture”.

Umar disclosed the organization got the distributed items through the Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajia Aishatu Bagudu, Kebbi State Ministry of Women Affairs, various Permanent Secretaries at the Federal government Ministries and State level stressed many of their donors do not want their names to be known to the public..

“Some of them don’t want their names to be mention because they believed they are doing it for the sake of God and humanity. They cut across both Federal Ministries and Kebbi State Ministries. We have many Permanent Secretaries who donated food stuff, clothes and protective items against COVID 19”