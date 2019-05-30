Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi and John Adams, Minna

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has identified Almajiri children roaming the streets as the biggest challenge in the state.

Bagudu, spoke during his inauguration for the second term at Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

However, he said that the challenge, coupled with the recent insecurity are surmountable with the collobaroation of traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

The governor and his deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (retd), took oaths and allegiance of office administered by the Grand-Khadi of the state, Imam Muktar Jega.

Addressing party members, former governors and other dignitaries at the low keyed ceremony, Bagudu confessed that he had learnt a lot of lessons during his first term in office

“We have learnt lessons during first term in office. Almajiri is the biggest problem and with the support of traditional rulers, we would find solution. Funding may not be problem because we have partnership with World Bank.

“We still have security challenge, but I am happy that all stakeholders are working hard on that.

‘‘Lastly, Kebbi State is the most unified state in Nigeria politically. We have seen the benefits of these and in the next level, we shall do better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday took the oath of office of office for the second term with a promise to consolidate on the foundation his administration laid in the last four years for sustainable devellopment of the state.

In his inaugural speech during the ceremony which h eld at the Justice Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, the governor assured that the next four years holds a bright future for the state

He therefore promised his administration’s readiness to raise the bar in terms of standard, both for project execution and service delivery across all sectors.

Bello who told the people that his administration could not do it alone, canvassed the support of the people at all levels to achieve the desired results.

The governor also charged the people to be optimistic and positive about the future of the state.