Billy Graham Abel, Yola

A group, ‘Almajiri is also a child’ has called for immediate Federal Government intervention in rescuing Almajiri children from being recruited by extremists for crime and social vices.

The group warned at a meeting in Adamawa that the war against religious extremism will remain elusive, as long as Almajiri system is allowed to thrive.

“Security threat associated with the Almajiri education system is a direct result of a failed and distorted practice of what was originally designed to impart knowledge and built enterprenuership as is typical in the holy books,” said Iliyasu Usman, convener of the group. stressed. Almajiri system is the traditional Qur’anic school for children aged five to 15, practised exclusively in northern Nigeria

“The recent incident involving over 100 almajiri children rescued in Kaduna State is a pointer to the urgent need to scrap the system.

“Against the backdrop of this grave danger, Almajiri is also a child, is engaging critical stakeholders on the need to find solutions to the menace,” said Usman.

Vice president, Security of the American University of Nigeria, Lionel Rawlings said government and society have a great responsibility for taking these children off the streets and giving them basic education.