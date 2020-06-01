Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Youth wing of the Igbo social cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has assured the people of its readiness and preparedness to safeguard the people of the zone against invasion by any section or ethnic group in the country.

National Publicity Secretary of the group, Osmond Nkeoma, who was reacting to the influx of Almajirai to the South East in recent times, said Igbo youths have not been quiet on the movements of the northern youths to the South East, explaining that every precautionary measures have been put in place to avert any form of attack.

Nkeoma said youths have been mobilised and sensitised to the grassroots level for the purpose, just as he urged them not to panic.

He said he strongly believed that the northern youths flocking into the South East are not almajirai but suspected jihadists.

“We are not seeing them as almajiri, we see them as suspected trained jihadists, I have lived in the North, you cannot tell me somebody who is 34 years is an almajiri, I know almajiri to be from age of four to 17, moreover, why are they bringing them here if they are rejected in their own place,” Nkeoma said.

The Igbo youths insisted they are still waiting for the Federal Government’s statement on the influx of the northern youths especial the ones impounded by the police.